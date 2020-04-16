Browns introduce new old-school uniforms

The Cleveland Browns turned to the past when designing their new uniforms, which were introduced Wednesday. Gone are the words that emblazoned the uniforms in recent years: "CLEVELAND" above the numbers on the front of the jersey, "BROWNS" running vertically down the pant leg.

Also vanishing are the team's orange pants. In their place are combinations of dark brown tops with white pants, white tops with dark brown pants, dark brown tops and pants, plus white tops and pants, all with shoulder stripes and sock stripes of those two colors plus orange.

The orange helmet without a logo will remain, with a middle panel of two dark brown stripes surrounding a white stripe. The brown facemask employed in recent years is also being retained. Browns executive vice president and co-owner JW Johnson said in a statement, "We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are. We've heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.

Johnson said, "As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys -- they're true to who they are. They're not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we'll always be." The team also announced that it is changing the wording stitched inside the shirt collars from "DAWG POUND" to "1946," the latter a reference to the club's initial year.

Johnson added, "We just felt like we needed to get back to who we are. "Our uniforms have always been iconic. They've always been classic. They will forever be iconic and classic now with what we've launched and how we feel about them."

--Field Level Media

