Bad News Bears add 'dazzLe' to replace 'crashies'

Will "dazzLe" Loafman is joining Bad New Bears' Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, he announced Wednesday. In a Twitter post, dazzLe wrote in part, "happy to announce i'll be playing with bad news bears ... i'm excited to get back to grinding with a team and playing matches"

The Bad News Bears had a vacancy with Austin "crashies" Roberts shifting his focus to Valorant. On Tuesday, crashies competed as part of Team Courage in the 100 Thieves Invitational closed-beta Valorant event, and he is set to play for Team Jake'n'Bake on Friday in another closed-beta Valorant tournament, the Code Green Invitational. DazzLe, a 24-year-old from Oak Park, Ill., was briefly part of Bad News Bears last year. He most recently had a stint with Team Singularity after time with New Identity and eUnited, among other teams.

He joins a roster that also features U.S. players Peter "ptr" Gurney, Mitch "mitch" Semago and Michael "dapr" Gulino plus Canada's Jonathan "Jonji" Carey. Crashies, a 22-year-old from Colorado, had been part of Bad News Bears for nearly a year. Most recently, he and the other Bad News Bears players competed under the FunPlus Phoenix banner en route to a tie for seventh place in the Flashpoint 1 event that concludes this weekend.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.