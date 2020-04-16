Mohammed Shami chooses Test cricket as his favourite format due to its 'intensity'

India pacer Mohammed Shami named Test cricket as his favourite format of the game due to the intensity of the cricket involved in it. Shami joined former cricketer Irfan Pathan on an Instagram live session where both discussed a range of topics.

When Irfan asked Shami to choose one format, the speedster picked T20I as the entertaining format while he termed the longest format of the game as his favourite format. "For entertainment purpose, I would like to choose T20I but I would like to play Test cricket for the intensity of the game," he said.

Recalling his memories of taking the World Cup hat-trick against Afghanistan in 2019, Shami said he was only thinking about the wickets at that time. He bowled the last over and took a hat-trick while giving away only four runs. Afghanistan required 16 runs in the last over but were all out at 213 and India registered 11 runs victory.

"I was only thinking about the three stumps. I was clear that I will bowl above 140 kmph. My plan was to ball yorker after taking two wickets on the consecutive ball and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) also suggested the same, I did the same and got the hat-trick," Shami said. "The only thing in my mind while bowling last over is to execute your plans and back your skills. There is not too much option as a bowler, the more you do variation in bowling, chances are high that you will concede runs," he added.

He became the second Indian to take a hat-trick in the 50-over tournament after former pacer Chetan Sharma, who bagged the hat-trick against New Zealand during the 1987 edition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.