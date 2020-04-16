Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs preview

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 09:56 IST
2020 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs preview

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft Capsule --TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland re-signed, but only for one year, and the group of Charvarius Ward, Rashad Fenton and Keith Reaser isn't inspiring. Kansas City should upgrade by the end of Round 2, with Clemson's A.J. Terrell, Alabama's Trevon Diggs or LSU's Kristian Fulton all options at No. 32 overall.

Interior offensive line Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has had injury issues, while left guard Andrew Wylie was hurt and then lost his job to Stefen Wisniewski last year. Center Austin Reiter is entering the final year of his contract, meaning at least one addition is needed inside. Andy Reid can find bargains up front, though, so an early pick might not be necessary.

Defensive tackle The Chiefs want to keep Chris Jones, but he's going to be awfully expensive after receiving the franchise tag. It's possible he gets traded or plays 2020 on the tag and hits free agency again next spring. Even if Jones signs a long-term deal, Kansas City could use another interior lineman with pass-rush upside.

Linebacker Reggie Ragland left for Detroit, Darron Lee remains a free agent, and Dorian O'Daniel lost his defensive role completely. The Chiefs were exploited often by running backs in the passing game and sorely need a better coverage option. LSU's Patrick Queen would fit perfectly at No. 32.

Running back Damien Williams is entering a contract year, and Darwin Thompson (2019 sixth-rounder) did little as a rookie. Even if the Chiefs extend Williams, they could use another backfield member, perhaps one with some physicality.

Tight end Travis Kelce is locked in, but there is little behind him, and Reid likes to mix multiple TEs into his offense.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY It's hard to quibble with the Chiefs' approach. The whole 2015 class has moved on, but each of the top four picks were major contributors before leaving via trade or free agency. The 2016 class netted elite talents on both sides of the ball in Chris Jones (second round) and Tyreek Hill (fifth), and the bar was raised even higher with the trade-up for Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Kareem Hunt was also a great find that year (third round), but off-field concerns led to his release. The impact has been less of late, with Breeland Speaks disappointing and this year's class producing only one starter so far, but the 2019 first-rounder was used to acquire Frank Clark. The biggest complaint would be limited later-round impact.

Best pick: QB Patrick Mahomes, R1 2017: Mahomes was hardly a consensus top-10 prospect, with major mechanical issues, but Andy Reid saw brilliance and is now reaping the benefits. Worst pick: CB KeiVarae Russell, R3 2016: Third-round picks usually get some time to prove themselves, but Russell was cut less than five months after draft day.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 379.2 (6th)

RUSHING: 98.1 (23rd) PASSING: 281.1 (5th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 349.6 (17th) RUSHING: 128.2 (26th)

PASSING: 221.4 (8th) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN's Guterres: Africa could see virus spread

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging stepped up efforts to prepare Africa for the expected spread of the coronavirus pandemic, warning that the continent could end up suffering the greatest impacts. The U.N. chief t...

Rohit Sharma becomes Dubai-based coaching academy's brand ambassador

Indias limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has become the brand ambassador of CricKingdom, a cricket academy based here which will also facilitate coaching through its online platform after the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides. CricKin...

BGI trebles production to bring timely COVID-19 detection and intervention to over 80 Countries

HONG KONG, April 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- Global genomics leader BGI has produced more than 10 million of its RT-PCR Test for SARS-CoV-2 and is distributing them to more than 80 countries around the world, including India, Indonesia, Thailand...

Dodgers' Lux goes 4-0 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux swept his four games Wednesday night to improve to 7-1 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Lux is tied for the events second-best record with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, with both tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020