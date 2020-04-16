Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: RB Johnson passes physical with Texans, trade to become official

Running back David Johnson passed his physical with the Houston Texans, clearing the final hurdle for the trade sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals to become official. The Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday that Johnson passed his physical. Rams' center Allen tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Wednesday, making him the first known active NFL player to test positive for the disease. The 24-year-old, who is entering his third season in the NFL, told Fox Sports he tested positive three weeks ago and then again early last week but was now symptom free and expected to receive the "all-clear" this week. Wilder says Fury not yet champion after 'zombie' fight

Dethroned world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he still does not see his conqueror Tyson Fury as the true titleholder. The American told a Premier Boxing Champions podcast on Wednesday that the real 'Bronze Bomber' had not shown up for their last fight, and likened his performance on the night to that of a zombie. Canada fails to make cut on reworked PGA Tour schedule

The PGA Tour is poised to announce a compacted calendar this week but the coronavirus-ravaged schedule will not include the Canadian Open due to cross-border travel restrictions between the United States and Canada, TSN.ca reported on Wednesday. The Safeway Open in Napa, California confirmed on Wednesday that it had been moved up into the Sept. 10-13 slot, between the season-ending Tour Championships and the rescheduled U.S. Open, becoming the opening event on the 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule. Soccer: U.S. federation shutters youth academy due to COVID-19 fallout

The U.S. Soccer Federation said on Wednesday it was shutting down its youth development academy permanently due to the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Soccer, the sport's governing body in the United States, said in a statement the decision to shutter the academy, which it founded in 2007 and included competitions across five age groups, was effective immediately. Sport could resume in empty stadiums says top U.S. disease expert

The NFL campaign and an abbreviated baseball season may be possible if games are played without fans and players are kept in lockdown, U.S. President Donald Trump’s leading infectious disease adviser said on Wednesday. It has been a little over a month since the NBA season was abruptly halted amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, with most professional sports following suit, leaving arenas and stadiums empty amid speculation over when live sport can return. Reports: MLS on hold until June 8

Major League Soccer will not return until at least June 8, according to multiple reports. The timetable is in line with the latest official word from MLS, which was confirmation that a hoped for mid-May return would not happen due to the ongoing restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. IWF President Ajan resigns during corruption investigation

Tamas Ajan has resigned as president of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) while an investigation into alleged corruption is ongoing, the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday. Ajan, from Hungary, had been at the IWF since 1976, serving 24 years as general secretary and 20 as president. Mixed martial arts: UFC aiming for May 9 comeback, White tells ESPN

The UFC is aiming to stage a fight card at an undisclosed location on May 9 featuring at least two title bouts, the promotion's president Dana White has told its broadcast partner ESPN. White cancelled the proposed UFC 249 event last week, which was due to take place on April 18. NBA-League veteran Conley rides out lockdown with 'HORSE'

After 13 seasons in the NBA, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. might have thought he had seen it all - that is, until he found himself playing HORSE on ESPN live via webcam on Sunday. Competing on an empty court, away from fans, competitors and the glamour of a professional arena, the two-night NBA HORSE challenge tournament, a single-elimination basketball shooting competition, is far from normal for Conley - but he'll take it.

