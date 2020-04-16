Sports-On this day... April 17

ON THIS DAY -- APRIL 17 April 17, 2001

SOCCER - Arsenal's Tony Adams, David Seaman and Lee Dixon line up ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at Valencia. Arsenal led 2-1 from the first leg but failed to score at the Mestalla where Valencia's Norwegian forward John Carew headed home in the 75th minute to seal a 1-0 victory.

The Gunners went out out on away goals and endured more heartbreak later that season as they finished runners-up in the Premier League and FA Cup. April 17, 2001

BASKETBALL - Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon receives a standing ovation after they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-87. The seven-foot center, who was the number one pick in the 1984 NBA draft ahead of Michael Jordan, played for the Rockets for 17 years and led them to back-to-back titles in 1993-94 and 1994-95.

The 2000-01 campaign was his last with the Rockets before he moved to the Toronto Raptors. The Hall of Famer retired in 2002 with the record for most career blocks (3,830). April 17, 2003

FORMULA ONE - FIA President Max Mosley looks on during a news conference at the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola after meeting team bosses who discussed rule changes with the world motorsport head. That season had new regulations aimed at making races more exciting -- such as a new points system, one-lap qualifying and the use of only one type of wet weather tyres -- which caused problems in the rain-hit Brazilian Grand Prix earlier that month.

However, F1 resisted calls for change and the season proved to be a success with eight different drivers winning at least one race. Ferrari's Michael Schumacher clinched his sixth world title by two points. April 17, 2004

BOXING - Former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis arrives at ringside as Donald Trump looks on before the WBA World Championship fight between John Ruiz and Fres Oquendo at New York's Madison Square Garden. Lewis, an Olympic gold medallist in 1988, is regarded as one of the all-time heavyweight greats, winning 41 of his 44 fights -- 32 by knockout.

He beat greats such as Evander Holyfield -- to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion -- as well as Mike Tyson before retiring from boxing in 2004. April 17, 2005

ATHLETICS - Britain's Paula Radcliffe crosses the finish line to win the women's London Marathon for the third time in her career. Having won the event in 2002 and 2003, her third start in the race yielded yet another win and one more world record as she finished in two hours, 17 minutes and 42 seconds.

Having suffered heartbreak at the Athens Olympics a year earlier when she had to pull out of the race due to medical issues, Radcliffe nearly did the same in London when she stopped and squatted for a few seconds due to cramps before resuming. April 17, 2006

SAILING - Mike Sanderson, skipper of the ABN AMRO ONE, celebrates a victory with champagne after the fifth leg of the Volvo Ocean Race at the inner harbour in Baltimore, Maryland. Seven boats participated in nine legs of the race that covered 31,000 nautical miles and nine countries, starting in Vigo, Spain and finishing in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Sanderson's crew won the race with the newly-introduced Volvo Open 70 class of boat that was about 1,000 kilograms lighter than the ones used in the previous race. April 17, 2014

SOCCER - Real Madrid goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas holds the Copa del Rey trophy at the iconic Cibeles fountain during celebrations in central Madrid. Real had beaten arch-rivals Barcelona 2-1 in the final the previous day after then-record signing Gareth Bale raced from his own half to score the winner in the 85th minute.

It was Real's 19th Copa del Rey trophy but they have not won the title since, with Barcelona claiming it the next four seasons to take their tally to a record 30. April 17, 2014

SOCCER - Former Portuguese goalkeeper Vitor Baia poses with the Champions League trophy on a tram during a parade around Lisbon. Baia, who won Europe's elite club competition with Jose Mourinho's Porto in 2003-04, was the ambassador for the trophy tour ahead of the final in the Lisbon's Estadio da Luz.

Real Madrid came from behind to beat city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 to lift their 10th title, dubbed "La Decima". April 17, 2016

TENNIS - Gael Monfils of France reacts during the final of the Monte Carlo Masters against Rafa Nadal of Spain. After dropping the first set, the Frenchman roared back to win the second but ran out of gas in the decider to lose 7-5 5-7 6-0 to the Spaniard.

Monfils was looking to win his first Masters 1000 title while it was Nadal's 68th tour-level triumph in a landmark 100th final. April 17, 2019

SOCCER - Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring their third goal in the Champions League quarter-final at Manchester City. Leading 1-0 from the first leg, Spurs were 4-2 down at the Etihad Stadium when Spaniard Llorente bundled the ball home from a set piece with his thigh to make it 4-3, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) confirming there was no handball.

Tottenham almost suffered heartbreak in stoppage time when City's Raheem Sterling scored what would have been the decisive goal but it was ruled offside, allowing Spurs to go through on the away goals rule after the tie ended 4-4 on aggregate. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

