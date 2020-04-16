Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Football referees body provides small loans to members

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:23 IST
COVID-19: Football referees body provides small loans to members

The earnings of the referees stopped in the absence of football matches in the city, the Bombay Referees Association has provided loans of Rs 5000 each to its seven members to help them tackle the crisis, triggered by COVID-19. A referee usually earns average Rs 300-500 per match in an organised league tournament and in private league matches they earns Rs 1,500 a day.

Shirzad Bhatena, treasurer of the body, told PTI, "We have been able to extend help to seven members and have given Rs 5,000 per person." According to Bhatena, the amount which has been distributed is the interest amount that they receive on the benevolent fund they have. Explaining the decision to give the money as loan, Bhatena said, "If you don't say it as a loan, anybody and everybody will pop up. So we wanted to help the really needy people. Nine people had applied but we selected seven." The private body, formed in 1947, has about 100 members. Bhatena, who is also a match commissioner with All India Football Federation, said the referees have given them in writing that they will repay the amount when the matches restart after the end lockdown period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Court asks officials to use Aarogya Setu app in fight against COVID-19

The District Judge of Rouse Avenue courts complex has requested all the officials there to use Aarogya Setu mobile app to keep themselves updated regarding risks, best practices and government advisories on the COVID-19 pandemic. District J...

Journalist beaten up for writing about qurantined families

A 35-year-old jouranlist was assaulted in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district for publishing a report about some families who had been home quarantined to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police said on Thursday. Balasaheb Navgire was assaul...

Maha govt orders action against 2 TV scribes for 'false' news

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said action has been ordered against a reporter and an anchor of a news channel for allegedly running a false story that state minister Jitendra Awhads daughter tested coronavirus positive at the ...

Founder of easyJet calls for CEO and chairman to go

The founder and biggest shareholder of easyJet said he would call for the removal of the low cost airlines chief executive and chairman in an escalation of his long-simmering row with management.Stelios Haji-Ioannou said he would call at a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020