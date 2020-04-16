Subhasish Bose reveals his 'all-time' favourite cricketer

Footballer Subhasish Bose termed Sourav Ganguly as his 'all-time favourite' cricketer but picked skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite from the current team. "When it comes to cricket, my favourite player in the current team is Virat Kohli. However, my all-time favourite is Sourav Ganguly. I vividly remember seeing him play since I was a small kid. I grew up watching Dada's batting and the matches he played. Not just for me, he is an inspiration for so many other people as well," All India Football Federation's (AIFF) official website quoted Bose as saying.

Former cricketer, Ganguly, is currently the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Bose revealed that he is also a big-time fan of tennis legend Roger Federer.

"I love watching Roger Federer play. We keep travelling for matches but I follow his games at every chance I get. The way he has been at the top level for such a long time truly stands out for me and it is something I want to do in my career as well," he said. As India is currently under nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, Bose said it is important to keep ourselves fit at home.

"It is important to keep ourselves fit at home in these times. We should keep doing exercises every day and you can find a number of exercises that you can do at home in the Fit With Indian Football videos on the Indian Football Team social media pages. Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy. Take care of yourself and your loved ones," he said. (ANI)

