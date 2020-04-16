Left Menu
Development News Edition

PGA Tour to re-start in June but no fans for first four weeks

PTI | Pontevedrabeach | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:10 IST
PGA Tour to re-start in June but no fans for first four weeks

PGA Tour, the world's biggest and most lucrative golf tour, is all set to resume activities in June but the first four events will be closed for public. The development comes at a time when no sporting activities are taking place around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the announcement, 14 events will be held in the Season right up to Tour Championships ending on September 7 besides 13 FedExCup events, including the star-studded Hero World Challenge headlined by Tiger Woods. "The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. "Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities." The PGA Tour had previously targeted the week of the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 18-24) for the restart of the season, which has been suspended since THE PLAYERS Championship was cancelled on March 12. For health and safety reasons due to COVID-19, the latest announcement delayed that timeline by three weeks to June 8, starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge and have additional tournaments being repositioned till the season’s conclusion, which is the TOUR Championship, ending on September 7. The first four events will be closed to the general public. The Tour will monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market. The Tour will continually review available COVID-19-related protocols that could be implemented at events to ensure the health and well-being for all involved. All three events that were previously scheduled between May 18 and June 8 – the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rocket Mortgage Classic and the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide – have been moved to later dates in the calendar.

The RBC Heritage, originally slated for this week (April 13-19) but cancelled on March 17, has been added back to the schedule in the week formerly occupied by the U.S. Open, which has been postponed to September. Two events, the RBC Canadian Open and Barbasol Championship, are cancelled.

With 22 events having been played through the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the adjusted season-long schedule – subject to change – now consists of 36 events, including three FedExCup Playoffs events concluding with the TOUR Championship. The Tour has also introduced the season-opening weeks of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season which has 13 FedExCup events, including the U.S. Open and Masters Tournament. There will also be four other events, not counted towards FedExCup but sanctioned by PGA Tour and they include the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from December 3 to 6, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sree Chitra develops cheaper,faster diagnostic test kit for COVID-19

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST here has developed a much cheaper and faster diagnostic test kit Chitra Gene LAMP-N which is highly confirmatory for the diagnosis of COVID-19 that has claimed ov...

US coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: tracker

he confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 30,000 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The tracker says 30,990 people have now died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the global...

Swiss announce gradual easing of virus measures

Switzerland announced on Thursday a three-stage easing of the restrictions imposed to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic, with some shops and services allowed to reopen from April 27. Switzerland stopped short of imposing full confinement in em...

Five filmmakers come together for lockdown-themed filmmaking initiative

Some of the eminent filmmakers including Sajid Nadiadwala, Aanand L Rai, Dinesh Vijan, Nitesh Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor are coming together for an initiative of India Lets Make a Film. Under the initiative, film enthusiasts of the country are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020