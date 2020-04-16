Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shoaib Akhtar's career would have ended in 2000-01 if Dalmiya had not helped: former PCB chief

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:23 IST
Shoaib Akhtar's career would have ended in 2000-01 if Dalmiya had not helped: former PCB chief

A former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed that had it not been for the help extended by the late ICC chief Jagmohan Dalmiya, fast bowler Shoiab Akhtar's career would have ended in 2000-01. In 1999, the International Cricket Council had told the PCB that speed merchant Akhtar's bowling action was under scrutiny. Former BCCI chief Damiya, one of India's biggest cricket administrators, served as the ICC's president from 1997 to 2000.

"Jagmohan, who had been president of the ICC and was an influential voice, supported us a lot in the Shoaib Akhtar bowling action case. He took a stand for us despite the ICC members insisting that Akhtar's bowling action was illegal," Lt General (retd) Tauqir Zia, who headed the PCB from 1999 to 2003, said. "But due to the stance taken by Dalmiya and myself the ICC eventually conceded that Akhtar had a medical flaw in his bowling arm since birth which gave him hyper elbow extension and he was allowed to play on," he added.

Zia also said that some players might have under-performed in the 2003 World Cup because of factionalism within the team at that time. He said on the GTV News Channel that he had asked then chief selector Wasim Bari to drop stalwarts like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Saeed Anwar from the team after the World Cup.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the super six stage of the World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe. "After the World Cup I was very disappointed with the way the players had performed because it was the best possible side we could have picked for the World Cup," Zia said.

"I was hearing about these groupings and differences within the team even before the tournament and I suspected some of them under-performed because of their conflicts," he said. Waqar captained Pakistan in that World Cup and throughout the event, there were reports about him not getting support from some players.

"I had wanted to make Wasim captain for the World Cup but many people in the board opposed this and even the ICC had its reservations because of the fixing inquiry reports," he said. The former chairman said that after the World Cup he sat down with Bari. "I told him now is the time to free Pakistan cricket of Wasim, Waqar, Saeed and some others. We then made Rashid Latif the captain and asked him to build a new team." Zia pointed out that they had also dropped senior players such as Shoaib Akhtar and Inzamam-ul-Haq from the team so that a new outfit could be built.

"I thought Rashid did a good job and for a while it appeared we were rebuilding the team, but circumstances led to other things." PTI Cor AH AH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. telling lenders small business fund to run dry imminently - source

The U.S. Small Business Administration is telling lenders a 350 billion emergency loan program for small businesses designed to help them keep workers on their payrolls is expected to run out of funds imminently, a source familiar with the ...

World Bank's Malpass says IBRD got capital infusion from U.S., bond issue

World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the banks main lending arm for middle-income countries has received nearly 9.8 billion in capital from the United States and sold 8 billion worth of 5-year global benchmark bonds.Malpass s...

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surges past 3000

A total of 165 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 107 in Mumbai, were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday.With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 3081, according to State Health Department.Indias coronavirus ...

U.N. Yemen envoy expects warring parties to agree truce in 'immediate future'

United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Thursday he expects the warring parties to formally adopt in the immediate future agreements on a nationwide ceasefire, key economic and humanitarian measures and a resumption of political...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020