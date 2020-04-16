Left Menu
Cricket Australia to stand down majority of staff amid coronavirus pandemic

Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced that it will stand down a majority of the staff from April 27 until the end of the current financial year.

16-04-2020
Cricket Australia logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced that it will stand down a majority of the staff from April 27 until the end of the current financial year. "The impacts on the sports industry of the coronavirus pandemic are bigger than any one sport. Cricket Australia - like all sporting bodies - is planning for a return to training/play although no one is certain when this will be possible at this stage, and many scenarios are being considered," CA said in a statement.

"We are conscious of the impact this will have on Australian Cricket and are working hard to manage that proactively. We have made the decision during this period of isolation, where activity has naturally been reduced, to stand down our people on reduced pay (with the exception of a skeleton staff) effective 27 April for the remainder of the financial year," the statement added. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe and several sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the deadly virus.

CA said they will continue to seek advice from medical experts to ensure the health and safety of people. "We will continue to seek advice from medical experts and relevant government agencies to ensure the health and safety of our people, volunteers, and communities, and to return to business as soon as possible," the statement read. (ANI)

