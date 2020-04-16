Left Menu
Development News Edition

Choosing between Mahi bhai and Salman is like choosing between mum and dad: Kedar Jadhav

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:52 IST
Choosing between Mahi bhai and Salman is like choosing between mum and dad: Kedar Jadhav

Choosing between cricketing ace Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is like choosing between "mum and dad" for India player Kedar Jadhav. The unorthodox all-rounder, though, made it clear that he could play many matches for India because of the support he received from the former captain.

"Growing up Sachin (Tendulkar) was my idol like every aspiring cricketer. I regret I could not play with him. But when it comes to favourite cricketer, it has to be Dhoni," Kedar said on Thursday during Chennai Super Kings's Instagram Live chat. "When I met Mahi bhai I thought he is India's captain and he would be very strict. After meeting him, I don't see any other image when it comes to favourite cricketer," added. Kedar has made 1389 runs with two hundreds and six fifties for India since making his ODI debut in 2014.

"I could have played 8-10 ODIs but Mahi bhai supported me and he had a calming effect on me. When I see him I get confidence and if you get that from your captain, it helps a lot," he said. A big fan of Salman, Jadhav was in a fix when asked to pick between the actor and Dhoni.

"Because of MS Dhoni I got to play however many matches I played and also because of Mahi bhai I got to meet Salman Khan. So I can't pick between the two. It's like asking to choose between Mum and Dad," he said. He was also asked about his unusual side-arm bowling action. "I tried it at the nets. That time Anil (Kumble) bhai was the coach and he said no it's legal. Then in the 1st ODI, I got Jimmy Neesham out (caught and bowled).

"That was my first wicket and then Mahi bhai gave me the confidence that I can bowl. I had not bowled much in domestic cricket also. But it was because of him that I got confidence." PTI AH SSC SSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA says Zoom is not a safe platform, issues advisory

Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Thursday said that online video-conferencing software Zoom is not a safe platform and issued an advisory for those who want to use it. Earlier last week, the private search engine company Google also issued a...

Maha minister backs proposal to send migrants back

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhuraje Desai on Thursday said the state governments demand of special trains for taking migrants back to their home states was valid. Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Desai said that Shiv Sena ...

U.N. warns economic downturn could kill hundreds of thousands of children in 2020

Hundreds of thousands of children could die this year due to the global economic downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and tens of millions more could fall into extreme poverty as a result of the crisis, the United Nations warned on ...

G7 to work together to prepare their economies to 're-open safely': White House

US President Donald Trump on Thursday held a video conference with leaders of the G-7 countries on the coronavirus pandemic during which they agreed to work together to prepare their economies to re-open safely, the White House said. Going ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020