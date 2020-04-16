Left Menu
Development News Edition

Halladay's widow on crash report: 'No one is perfect'

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:33 IST
Halladay's widow on crash report: 'No one is perfect'

Responding to a report that Roy Halladay was doing aerial stunts and had drugs in his system when he fatally crashed his plane in 2017, the Hall of Fame pitcher's widow urged fans to be understanding. "Yesterday's NTSB report on Roy's accident was painful for our family, as it has caused us to relive the worst day of our lives. It has reinforced what I have previously stated, that no one is perfect," Brandy Halladay said in a statement released Thursday by the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Most families struggle in some capacity and ours was no exception. We respectfully ask that you not make assumptions or pass judgment. Rather, we encourage you to hug your loved ones and appreciate having them in your lives. As a family, we ask that you allow Roy to rest in peace." A National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday said the 40-year-old Halladay was performing stunts and had high amphetamine levels when he crashed into the water near the Tampa Bay area of Florida on Nov. 7, 2017.

Halladay's plane, an Icon A5, was in a deep nosedive when it slammed into shallow water. He died of blunt force trauma and drowning, according to the report. Halladay, an eight-time All-Star, went 203-105 in 16 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Phillies (2010-13). He compiled a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts in 416 games (390 starts). He tossed 67 complete games, including 20 shutouts, and was inducted into Cooperstown in 2019.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 dead, 1 missing as boat capsizes at Mumbai's Madh Jetty

Two people died and one went missing after the boat they were traveling in capsized at Madh Jetty of Malad West in Mumbai on Wednesday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC Disaster Management Unit on Thursday.Seven people were on th...

Cotton Campaign says too early to lift Uzbek boycott

A coalition of human rights groups known as the Cotton Campaign said on Thursday it was too early to lift a boycott of Uzbek cotton despite Tashkents progress in eradicating forced labour and its request to take the global recession into ac...

In a French nursing home, universal testing to beat the coronavirus

In a nursing home near Colmar in eastern France, the region hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, laboratory staff clad in full protective gear conducted blood tests as health authorities battle to slow infections among the elderly.In Fr...

MHA says Zoom is not a safe platform, issues advisory

Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Thursday said that online video-conferencing software Zoom is not a safe platform and issued an advisory for those who want to use it. Earlier last week, the private search engine company Google also issued a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020