Bednar: Avs players have recovered from COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 05:01 IST
All three Colorado Avalanche players who tested positive for COVID-19 are on the mend, according to coach Jared Bednar. "All of our guys are doing well," Bednar said on a Thursday conference call with reporters. "Some of them were even doing well before they had their test results. As far as I know they're all doing good and are back with their families and continuing to follow the guidelines given to us.

"Those guys were lucky that there wasn't anything too serious with their symptoms and they were able to come through it without any major complications." According to NHL.com, the Avalanche had unnamed players test positive for the coronavirus on March 26, March 27 and April 7. The only other NHL players known to have tested positive are five members of the Ottawa Senators.

The NHL season, like those of all other major North American sports leagues, was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Avalanche have not asked that all of their players get tested.

"Our guys, we're giving them the information, and if they're not feeling well, we relay that information to our medical staff. In turn they'll get tested and away we go," Bednar said. "It's the same as the rest of the country and the world, not everyone is getting tested. "Guys who have issues are getting tested. If they're not, then everyone's following the guidelines, the same as the rest of the country: self-isolation and social distancing. And they're doing part to try and stay in shape and stay healthy so they're prepared and ready to go when our season returns."

It remains unclear when the NHL might resume action. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said last week that cities are volunteering to host neutral-site games, but no decisions have been made regarding where play would resume or what a potential player format would look like. All NHL teams had between 11 and 14 regular-season games remaining when play was halted.

The Avalanche were 9-2-1 in their past 12 games when the season was paused. They are 42-20-8, in second place in the Central Division, two points behind the St. Louis Blues. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

