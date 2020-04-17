Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doesn't make sense to play 'The Hundred' behind closed doors: Simon Katich

Former Australia batsman Simon Katich has said that it does not make any sense to play the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' behind closed doors.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 11:31 IST
Doesn't make sense to play 'The Hundred' behind closed doors: Simon Katich
Former Australia batsman Simon Katich . Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia batsman Simon Katich has said that it does not make any sense to play the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' behind closed doors. Katich is slated to coach the Manchester Originals in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' which is slated to be played in July this year.

However, with the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the fate of the tournament hangs in the balance. "There has been a lot of speculation about the Hundred given that it's a new tournament, that it probably doesn't make any sense for it to be played in front of empty stadiums even if it was OK in that July window," ESPNCricinfo quoted Katich as saying to the SEN Radio.

"So there has been speculation about it potentially being delayed to start until next season, which I've got no problem with, and a lot of people would probably think that's the way to go if things keep tracking the way they are in the UK," he added. Scheduled for this year, the tournament will see eight new city-based teams competing over a five-week period.

The new white-ball cricket is a 100-ball per innings format. In the matches, a change of end will take place after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game and each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.

Moreover, The Hundred will have a 25-ball powerplay start for each team and two fielders will be allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay. These playing conditions have been recommended by ECB's Cricket Committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

ISS crew lands in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days

An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space. The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Russian space agency Roscosmos Oleg Skripochka touched down on...

Private schools can only charge tuition fee during lockdown: Sisodia

No private school will be allowed to increase fees during the coronavirus lockdown and only the tuition fee can be charged till the time schools reopen, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. We have got several com...

European stock index futures as Trump eyes restart

European stock index futures surged on Friday, as financial markets globally drew strength from U.S. President Donald Trumps rollout of plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and reports of a potential drug to treat COVID-19.Eur...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now A measured approachBritons wake up to at least three more weeks of lockdown as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab laid out five conditions that need to be met before restrictions can b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020