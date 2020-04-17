Shikhar Dhawan shakes a leg with his son to 'Daddy Cool'

Indian cricketers are trying in their own way to cope with the forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic which has brought sporting action across the world to a halt. Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen shaking a leg with his son Zorawar to the track 'Daddy Cool'.

"Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one," Dhawan wrote as the caption. Dhawan last played an ODI match for India in January this year.

After that, he picked up an injury which resulted in his being ruled out of the series against New Zealand. Dhawan would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started by March 29.

The competition was first postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, following which the IPL was indefinitely suspended.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country is 13,387, including 11,201 active cases. So far, 1,748 patients have either been cured and discharged while 437 deaths have been recorded. (ANI)

