World Rugby announces USD 100 million relief fund to assist COVID-19 affected nations

World Rugby has announced that it will make USD 100 million available to assist countries in the tough times of the coronavirus pandemic for the resumption of the game. "Underpinned by a relief fund of approximately US$100 million to assist unions through to the resumption of the sport, the strategy reflects World Rugby's commitment to leading the sport through its greatest challenge and is a result of cross-game collaboration that has enabled key decisions to be taken in the spirit of solidarity and partnership," the World Rugby said in a statement.

The relief fund will be available for nations requiring immediate emergency funding subject to appropriate criteria being met. It is designed to assist the maximum number of countries for the maximum amount of time while there is a rugby void. For 6 nations and SANZAAR (the body which oversees Super Rugby and The Rugby Championship competitions in Rugby Union) unions, the financial package will involve a combination of advances and loans, while World Rugby is also committed to supporting emerging nations and regional associations where required.

The governing body of rugby is planning to reshape the tournaments in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. "This includes likely short-term reshaping of the international rugby calendar, optimizing competition opportunities for unions and domestic leagues. As a prudent precaution, further scenario planning factors in a competition environment where cross-hemisphere travel might not be possible and, in the worst-case scenario, where no international rugby is possible this year," the statement said.

World Rugby said player welfare was central to all potential scenarios. "Global sport is facing a crisis never seen before and at this most challenging time we are taking unprecedented action as a sport united to support global rugby, its unions, competitions and players through the enormous challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," chairman Bill Beaumont said. (ANI)

