Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coping with COVID: long-engaged hypnotherapist helps TT player Amalraj stay positive

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:57 IST
Coping with COVID: long-engaged hypnotherapist helps TT player Amalraj stay positive

Physical fitness is hardly a concern but the lack of any competitive action has been hard to handle, said veteran TT player Anthony Amalraj as he reflected on how he has coped with the coronavirus-forced lockdown, helped by a hypnotherapist he engaged in 2011. The country's no.4 player is keen to make sure that he remains positive during these testing times so that frustration doesn't get to him and helping his cause is city-based hypnotherapist TK Vadivel Pillai.

"It is important to stay physically fit...It is even more important to remain mentally fit and in a positive frame of mind as sportspersons can get frustrated due to lack of activity," Amalraj told PTI. "I am aware of the need to stay positive and have been working with Vadivel Pillai, who conducts classes via video call. It has been a great help and keeps me motivated," he added.

Amalraj, who is ranked 100th internationally and is behind A Sharath Kamal (No.31), G Sathiyan (32) and Harmeet Desai (72), was chasing the dream of playing in the Olympics after a team gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. However, the coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the sporting world, has put also his plans on hold.

"It is difficult to be not playing now. But it has happened due to the coronavirus, which has brought the world to a standstill. It is important that we stay home and help fight the disease. Though I am not at the table playing, I am practising mentally," the 34-year old Amalraj added. "Once I get back to the table, I am confident I will regain the rhythm in a matter of a few days," he added.

Amalraj then spoke about his long-standing association with Pillai. "I used to lose matches from winning positions. I used to get overexcited and this led to me losing when I should have been winning," recalled Amalraj.

It was then that he met Pillai through a friend "My game was good but I wasn't mentally strong so I was faltering against top players. Vadivel Pillai advised me on how to approach matches against different players," he said. "Working with him brought about a change in my career and I began to beat the big names more often," Amalraj said, recalling the 2011 national title, which he claimed after beating the seasoned Sharath Kamal no less.

Right now, Amalraj said Pillai is helping him stay motivated and focussed. Pillai, on his part, explained the science behind hypnotherapy.

...by relaxing the body and the mind, one can access the subconscious mind. It is in this subconscious mind that new thoughts and beliefs of successfully achieving goals are sown," he explained. "...by a process of repetition it starts to manifest outside as new thought patterns, actions and behaviours come about in their life," he added. Amalraj enjoyed a good start to 2020 and was keen to rise up the rankings after breaking into the top-100 before the pandemic halted his progress.

"I did well in the Qatar Open where I was the only Indian to come through the qualifying phase," he pointed out. Pillais aid with Amalraj, his focus is primarily on keeping a check on negative thoughts.

"It is tough for professional sportspersons to keep themselves physically and mentally fit during such a break. My training helps Amalraj remove all the negative thoughts, fear and anxiety in the sub-conscious mind," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor stranded in India lockdown flies back to work at UK hospital

An Indian-origin doctor who had been stranded in Delhi amid Indias ongoing coronavirus lockdown on Friday expressed his relief at being back at work at his hospital in Suffolk, eastern England. Dr. Sushil Misra, a consultant in acute medici...

Britain expands COVID-19 testing programme, still more to do - health minister

Britain has expanded the number of people who are eligible to be tested for COVID-19 to include the police, fire service, judiciary and others, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday, in part of its efforts to widen its testing program...

Swiss coronavirus death toll climbs to 1,059, positive tests top 27,000

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,059 people, the countrys public health agency said on Friday, rising from 1,017 on Thursday.The number of people showing positive tests for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus...

New South African cricket boss Smith rules De Kock out of Test captaincy

Former Test skipper Graeme Smith was on Friday confirmed as South Africas director of cricket -- and revealed that Quinton de Kock would not be elevated to the Test captaincy. Jacques Faul, acting chief executive of Cricket South Africa, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020