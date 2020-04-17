Left Menu
CCI to donate Rs 51 lakh to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund

The Cricket Club of India (CCI) has pledged to contribute Rs 51 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the State in its fight against coronavirus.

17-04-2020
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Cricket Club of India (CCI) has pledged to contribute Rs 51 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the State in its fight against coronavirus. Besides this, the CCI will also donate Rs 51 lakh for within the community to help the staff during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We have decided to donate Rs 51 lakh to the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund. As the whole nation is trying to fight this virus, we are also in the same team. We have also donated Rs 51 lakh for the community of our staff, their families and some ex-staff," CCI president Premal Udani told ANI. "We are praying and our government is also making full efforts to beat this virus. I hope with the combined hard work, we will overcome this situation," he added.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected States in the country. With 34 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the State's count rose to 3,236 on Friday, informed the state Health Department. (ANI)

