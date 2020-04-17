Left Menu
Jets' Adams not expected to participate in virtual offseason

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:02 IST
Safety Jamal Adams is expected to skip the New York Jets' virtual offseason, which comes as no surprise based on his end-of-season comments regarding his contract status. ESPN reported Friday that Adams and the Jets have had no "official" conversation about his contract.

In February, Adams told the New York Post he hadn't seen any numbers from the Jets and didn't expect to be the "highest paid whatever." "They've talked about it, no numbers yet," Adams said. "I'd be lying if I said I don't expect to be extended. I do because of not for what I've just done on the field, but even off the field for what I've done for the organization. I've done everything they've asked me to do. I've done it at a high level each and every year. I've proven that I'm the best safety doing it right now."

General manager Joe Douglas said in February at the NFL Scouting Combine that preliminary conversations with Adams and his agent had taken place. Contract signings in the offseason are certain to have caught Adams' attention. Eddie Jackson's five-year, $58.4 million deal with the Chicago Bears raised the bar for pay at the position.

Adams is due to make $3.5 million in 2020, the final year of a four-year contract that averages $5.6 million annually. The Jets hold a team option for 2021. Last season, 26 safeties in the NFL made at least $5 million, per Spotrac data. --Field Level Media

