Michael Hussey recalls MS Dhoni's heroics against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2010

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Michael Hussey on Friday recalled MS Dhoni's heroics against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2010 edition. Batting first, Kings XI Punjab had put up a massive target of 193 runs for CSK at Dharamshala. The match came to a point where Dhoni-led side needed 16 runs off the last over and the skipper chased the target in the first four balls of the over.

Dhoni had struck a boundary off the first delivery and took a double on the second ball. On the next two deliveries, he smashed consecutive sixes to take CSK over the line. "The main memory that stands out to me was in Dharamsala, coming into the game we were in the fifth position, outside the top four. We had to win, the game was tight, it came right down the wire. MSD was out in the middle and we needed 12 to win off the last two balls. Irfan Pathan was bowling for KXIP. And of course, captain cool hit two sixes in a row," said Hussey in a video posted on CSK's official Twitter handle.

During the video, Hussey also recalled Faf du Plessis' knock of 67 runs off 42 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 edition. Du Plessis' innings helped CSK chase the target of 140 runs. "We were in trouble at the Wankhede Stadium, Rashid Khan was bowling very well. Faf opened the batting and hung in there. We were not sure how we were going to score but he hit the winning runs against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and got us into that final and more importantly, we went on to win that final. So, well played Faf on that occasion," Hussey said. (ANI)

