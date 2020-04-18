Left Menu
Manchester City star Fernandinho names Messi, Ronaldo as toughest opponents

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are the most difficult players Fernandinho, the Manchester City defender says he has ever encountered.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 18-04-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 10:06 IST
Brazil and Manchester City defender Fernandinho (Photo/Fernandinho Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"The most difficult players I've faced are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe - all of them are so good and they cause a lot of problems to defenders," Goal.com quoted Fernandinho as saying. The 34-year-old in a special mention also said Diego Costa as the one of the most difficult players he ever faced.

"But for me, one of the most difficult guys I've faced was Diego Costa when he was with Chelsea. He was in good shape. I hope I can face them again," the defender said. The 34-year-old has spent the majority of this season in the centre of defence and admitted that he has had to adapt to the position.

He was shifted into the backline to plug a hole left by the departure of Vincent Kompany and a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte, but says he was happy to make the move to try to help the club win more silverware. "Pep Guardiola came to me and talked to me about moving into this position - I have played there a few games before. During this season we have had so many problems with injuries and then he moved me to play as a centre back," Fernandinho said.

"For me it was okay because the way we play most of the time I get the ball and most of the games we have the highest possession of the ball, and for me it was no problem," he added. (ANI)

