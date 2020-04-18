Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI creates 'Team Mask Force'; video features messages from Kohli, Tendulkar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:37 IST
BCCI creates 'Team Mask Force'; video features messages from Kohli, Tendulkar

Featuring India's most revered cricketers such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, the BCCI has created a new video to promote wearing masks in public places and help the country battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Team Mask Force' has been created to spread awareness about wearing masks in public places.

"TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application Mobile phone," the BCCI tweeted. "Being a part of India team is a matter of great pride. But today we are going to create a bigger team, Team Mask Force," Indian captain Kohli said in the video.

Doing his bit, Tendulkar said, "Come on India, make masks and become part of mask force. And remember to wash hands for 20 seconds and maintain social distancing." The video has messages from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj, all of them speaking about the importance of wearing masks and following the directives of the government in this fight. "Becoming a part of Mask Force is very easy, just sit at home and make masks, like I made one for myself," Rohit said. Earlier, the BCCI contributed Rs 51 crore to the Prime Ministers' Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has so far claimed 496 lives and infected over 14500 people across the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Quake hits off islands south of Tokyo; no tsunami

A strong earthquake shook a Japanese island chain in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo on Saturday, but there was no danger of a tsunami and there were no reports of damage or injuries. The magnitude 6.9 quake Saturday evening occurred in th...

Police nabs Covid-19 suspect from Haryana after he escaped hospital quarantine

The Delhi Police on Saturday caught a Covid-19 suspect from Haryana after he ran away from the national capitals Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The police had apprehended the man and his accomplice on April 10 after 65 cartons of H...

Quake hits off islands south of Tokyo; no tsunami

A strong earthquake shook a Japanese island chain in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo on Saturday, but there was no danger of a tsunami and there were no reports of damage or injuries. The magnitude 6.9 quake Saturday evening occurred in th...

Italy-bound cruise can't disembark in France

French authorities have barred a cruise ship thats been at sea since early January from disembarking more than 1,000 passengers before its final destination in Italy. The regional administration for the Bouches-du-Rhone in southern France c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020