Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's top shuttlers go back to studies for employer's assessment tests

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:55 IST
India's top shuttlers go back to studies for employer's assessment tests

With the court out of bounds and the racquet resting, some of India's top shuttlers have gone back to studies to appear in online assessment tests conducted by their employer, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The badminton players have been asked to complete some course work and appear in the assessment tests that involve topics such as cyber security, plastic waste management, product maintenance etc., in a bid to keep them busy during the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown.

India's top men's doubles player Chirag Shetty, who won the Thailand Open and finished runner-up at French Open last year along with partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, said the course is tough but he is enjoying the process. "We got a mail from IOC around first week of April for this course work. So I have been doing it. It has topics related to all the things that IOC does like handling of methanol and ethanol, safety measures while handling something, petcoke," Chirag, a 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, told PTI.

"Basically you read the course first then give an assessment test immediately. You have to score at least 80 percent, which is pretty tough. So you end up attempting one course multiple times to pass. "So far, I have done 10 and I have to do 20. Science background would certainly help as it is not easy. Initially, we were told to complete it by April 14 but since lockdown has been extended so we have time until May 3. We train two sessions now and in between have a lot of free time, so it keeps us occupied," said the 22-year-old, who is a grade A officer in IOC.

There are hundreds of topics from which players can choose from after logging in through a particular website provided by the IOC. Indian women's doubles player N Sikki Reddy, who won the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medal with Ashwini Ponnappa, is also spending some time everyday to complete the course.

"We have been given some courses to learn and write exams online. It is really nice and interesting. It started on April 4th. So we have been kept busy by that too," she said. "There are around 40-50 topics, some are 15 minutes and some are 45 minutes. There are audio and videos, so immediately after you go through it, you have to appear in exam online and pass mark is 80 mark.

From sharpening his smashes and net dribbles, 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap is now trying to know about the different aspects of IOC, and says it has been a great learning process. "The course material is really interesting. It gives us an idea about different importance aspect of the company, how the Indian Oil petrol pumps work, about fuels and safety handling issues.

"It is good initiative because as full-time athletes we don't get time otherwise to do this courses." Like the rest of the world, Indian shuttlers are also spending all their time at home with the government extending the lockdown till May 3. The BWF has suspended all tournaments post the All England Championship till the end of July due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt has so far identified 71 containment zones; some people not following order, stepping out of homes in these areas: CM Kejriwal.

Delhi govt has so far identified 71 containment zones some people not following order, stepping out of homes in these areas CM Kejriwal....

Lockdown hits school girls’ access to sanitary pads: Officials

The aim to ensure menstrual hygiene, especially among school girls in remote areas of Rajasthan, has hit a roadblock due to the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said officials on SaturdayThe Rajasthan State Child Rights Commission has i...

Queen cancels birthday gun salute in Covid-19 lockdown

Queen Elizabeth II has canceled all traditional celebratory plans for her 94th birthday on April 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. For the first time in her 68-year reign, the 93-year-old monarch...

Foreign nationals booked for spitting,sneezing inside lift

Two foreign nationals, who were under home quarantine at an apartment in the city, have been booked for sneezing and spitting inside the lift, police said on Saturday. Five citizens of Vietnam, including two women, who arrived here in March...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020