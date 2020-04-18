Left Menu
Premier League stars ready for action in ePL invitational tournament

18-04-2020
Premier League stars ready for action in ePL invitational tournament

English Premier League footballers will be putting their EA SPORTS FIFA 20 skills to the test in the inaugural ePremier League invitational tournament. A host of familiar faces are going head to head as they represent their clubs in a knockout tournament from the comfort of their own homes from 21 April.

The prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the UK's National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most. The tournament will also continue to urge everyone to follow official advice by staying home and saving lives as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with all those directly affected by COVID-19. "In response to the pandemic, the League, our clubs and players are providing valuable support for communities.

"We are also aware of the importance of finding new ways to entertain fans at this time and we are excited to bring together a strong line-up of players for the ePremier League Invitational tournament." Among the players competing in the tournament are Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Todd Cantwell (Norwich City), Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United), Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace). The full line-up will be confirmed ahead of the draw for the tournament, which takes place on April 20. The opening rounds feature four matches per day. The semi-finals and final will be televised live on April 25. Fans can catch all the action throughout the week on the Premier League website, app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, Official Premier League Broadcast Channels, YouTube and Twitch channels as well on the Football Daily YouTube channel.

