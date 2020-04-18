Left Menu
Report: Finley interviews for Bulls' GM opening

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:25 IST
Report: Finley interviews for Bulls' GM opening
Finley, 47, played 15 seasons in the NBA and is currently the Dallas Mavericks' vice president of basketball operations. Image Credit: Pexels

Chicago native Michael Finley interviewed for the Bulls' general manager opening, according to ESPN. Finley, 47, played 15 seasons in the NBA and is currently the Dallas Mavericks' vice president of basketball operations.

Chicago fired longtime general manager Gar Forman on Monday. Other candidates previously linked to the Bulls' search include Los Angeles Clippers assistant GM Mark Hughes, Orlando Magic assistant GM Matt Lloyd and Philadelphia 76ers senior vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley.

Finley has been with the Mavericks' front office since 2013. A first-round pick of the Phoenix Suns in 1995, Finley made two All-Star teams with Dallas (1999-2000 and 2000-01) and won an NBA championship (2006-07) with the San Antonio Spurs.

