Doctor: WR Shenault will be 100 percent by draft day

Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault will be 100 percent recovered from core muscle surgery in time for next week's NFL Draft, according to a physician's letter obtained by NFL Network. Dr. William Meyers of Vincera Core Physicians in Philadelphia updated the potential first-round pick's status in a letter sent to all 32 franchises.

"I watched Laviska go through regular football drills yesterday at 5 1/2 weeks postop and he looked terrific," reads the letter dated April 14. "I believe by April 25, 2020, he will be at 100% for full football activities." The 6-foot-1 Shenault ran a 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Shenault played through the injury during the 2019 season in Colorado. He caught 56 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. In 2018, he tallied 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six scores in nine games for the Buffaloes. --Field Level Media

