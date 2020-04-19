Chiefs appoint 'yam' as head coach

Chiefs named Yaman "yam" Ergenekon as head coach of the Australian squad. The 31-year-old Counter-Strike: Global Offensive veteran is best known for a stint with Renegades from 2015-17 that included appearances at the ESL One: Cologne 2015 Major and ELEAGUE Season 1.

He also played with Australia's Tainted Minds and Turkey's ex-Space Soldiers before opting to explore a career in coaching. Chiefs are currently competing in a local DreamHack Masters Spring closed qualifier. Next month, they will take part in ESL One: Road to Rio -- Oceania.

The lineup coached by yam features Hugh "stat" Anderson, Chris "Jinxx" Moseley, Tom "apocdud" Henry, Jordan "SkulL" Newland and Daryl "Mayker" May. --Field Level Media

