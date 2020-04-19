Former Brewers reliever Wooten retires

Former Milwaukee Brewers reliever Rob Wooten announced his retirement on Saturday. Wooten, 34, went 4-5 with a 5.03 ERA in 71 relief appearances for the Brewers from 2013-15. But the right-hander encountered arm problems -- he underwent two Tommy John surgeries -- and never made it back to the majors.

"After 12 amazing years playing professional baseball, (sic) its time to hang up my cleats," Wooten wrote in a note posted on Twitter. "I've been so blessed to live my dream to the fullest." Wooten also spent time in the minor league organizations of the Atlanta Braves (2016) and Cincinnati Reds (2017-19).

--Field Level Media

