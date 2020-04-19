Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Nets' Dinwiddie aims for Olympics with Nigeria

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 06:22 IST
Reports: Nets' Dinwiddie aims for Olympics with Nigeria

After not being invited to play for Team USA, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is in the process of acquiring a Nigerian passport so he can play for Nigeria in the Olympics, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Dinwiddie was averaging a career-best 20.6 points per game and 6.8 assists for the Nets before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Los Angeles-area native, he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons out of Colorado.

Nigeria qualified for the Olympics by posting the best finish among African teams at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Scheduled for this summer, the Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled to 2021 because of the pandemic. Dinwiddie, 27, moved into a starting role for the Nets this season after Kyrie Irving went down with a shoulder injury. Over six seasons in the NBA, he has averaged 12.9 points with 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He scored a career-best 41 points against the San Antonio Spurs in December.

The Nigerian national team is coached by Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown. Members of the team include Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Al-Farouq Aminu of the Orlando Magic, Chimezie Metu of the Spurs and Ekpe Udoh of the Utah Jazz. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tagovailoa's stock tumbles at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Las Vegas sportsbooks are buying the possibility that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will slide, at least a little bit, when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night. Once pegged as the likely second quarterback drafted -- after LSUs Jo...

News outlets should name sources: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the media outlets should be mandated to name their sources in their stories, as he slammed the top mainstream American media for their alleged dishonest reporting. During a news conference at the White Hou...

Rugby-World Rugby chief says current crisis may lead to calendar consensus

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont believes the unity shown in the global game during the coronavirus pandemic will finally lead to a new international competition along the lines of last years Nations Championship proposal. Beaumont, who f...

China needs to be accountable about coronavirus spread: Pompeo

Accusing China of hiding facts regarding coronavirus, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday said President Xi Jinping led government needs to be accountable and should tell how COVID-19 spread rapidly around the world. Speaking to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020