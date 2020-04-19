Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt to seek clarification from IOA over fate of National Games

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-04-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 11:25 IST
Goa govt to seek clarification from IOA over fate of National Games

Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Sunday said the state government will seek clarification from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) over the fate of the much-delayed 36th National Games in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sporting activities to a grinding halt worldwide. In India, major events like the IPL have been postponed indefinitely and some tournaments cancelled.

The pandemic has also raised doubts over the the National Games, scheduled to be held in the state from October 20 to November 4. Goa has reported a total of seven positive cases, of which six have recovered.

"My department has written to the Chief Minister on Saturday urging him to seek clarification from IOA over the fate of National Games," Ajgaonkar told PTI. The minister said the state is prepared to host the games, but need at least three months advance notice.

"We were all set to host the National Games in November 2020. Now, with this kind of situation, we are not sure what will happen," he said "Our infrastructure for the Games is ready. Our grounds are ready. We can host national games any time. But we need to be informed three months in advance about the date. Some small time tenders needs to be advertised." The minister added that the ongoing works on the infrastructure creation are in the final phase and can be completed within a month. Goa was earlier supposed to host the 36th edition of the National Games in November 2018. However, the state later set aside dates for the event from March 30 to April 14 last year, but then expressed its inability to host the Games during that period owing to the general elections. Earlier this month, IOA president Narinder Batra expressed optimism that the National Games will go ahead as per schedule and will provide a perfect preparatory platform for the Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian athletes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

140 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad; district tally crosses 1,000: Health official.

140 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district tally crosses 1,000 Health official....

43 out of 851 samples test positive for coronavirus at Lucknow's King George's Medical University

As many as 43 samples have tested positive for coronavirus, out of the 851 samples which were tested on Saturday, according to King Georges Medical University, Lucknow.According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Hea...

Cost accountants' institute seeks costing guidelines for healthcare sector

The cost accountants institute has sought costing guidelines for the healthcare sector as well as bringing hospitals in the non-corporate sector under mandatory costing framework. Currently, maintenance of cost records and cost audit requir...

India says no decision yet on easing or lifting flight restrictions

India has not yet taken a decision on when to lift or ease restrictions on domestic and international flights and urged airlines to take travel bookings only after a final decision is made, a government minister said. The government announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020