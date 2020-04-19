Dav Whatmore takes charge at Baroda as Director of Cricket

Former Sri Lanka coach Dav Whatmore is set to take charge at Baroda as Director of Cricket. Whatmore, the 1996 World Cup-winning coach with Sri Lanka, coached Kerala for three years before taking the new role. He guided Kerala to their first-ever Ranji Trophy semi-finals in 2018-19.

"I will, obviously, coach the senior team. But apart from that, I will have to lay down a structure at the Under-19 and Under-23 levels to create a feeder system along with the local coaches. It's a two-year contract, to begin with," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Whatmore as saying. Kerala witnessed a very poor 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season as they finished on the 17th position out of 18 teams in the combined Groups A and B points table with a solitary win in eight matches. After the season, Kerala and Whatmore parted ways.

Apart from Sri Lanka, Whatmore has coached three other international sides, namely, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. (ANI)

