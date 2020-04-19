Left Menu
Development News Edition

Faf reveals secret of Dhoni's IPL success: Recruiting Int'l captains who are thinking cricketers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:51 IST
Faf reveals secret of Dhoni's IPL success: Recruiting Int'l captains who are thinking cricketers

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's intelligent recruitment policy of roping in international captains who can contribute stretagically, was one of the biggest reason for Chennai Super Kings's stupendous success in IPL, feels former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. CSK has been a part of 10 out of 12 seasons of IPL and have never finished lower than semi-finals or play-offs.

"A great thing that CSK has done over the years, and that's credit to MS and (Stephen) Fleming the coach, is they have targeted captains - (Brendon) McCullum, myself, (Dwayne) Bravo, obviously MS, (Suresh) Raina's captained a bit - because they want thinking cricketers," the 35-year -old told CSK's website. "So, there's a lot of leaders within group, that experience of thinking cricketers is what they want and obviously it has proven to be very successful," he added. "Chennai Super Kings is a great franchise to be a part of. MS has got such strong leadership. He leaves a massive hole when he's not on the field," the former South Africa skipper waxed eloquent about Dhoni.

Du Plessis, who has been part of CSK, which has qualified for the Play-offs in all their 10 seasons and won the title thrice, spoke about his passion for fielding, adding the team had a few very good fielders. "I love going to positions on the field where the ball goes all the time. We are lucky at CSK that we got a few very good fielders. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) is incredible, he has got the strongest arm in world cricket. Jaddu wants them to try and run. He jogs to the ball because he knows if you run, you are out," he added. The 2020 IPL season, scheduled to begin on March 29, has been put off indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The IPL, both for players and fans around the world, has become an integral part of the season. I was really looking forward to it this year," he signed off..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Govt forms database of healthcare professionals, volunteers to manage human resource

A nationwide database of healthcare professionals and volunteers has been created to help states and Union territories to make their crisis management plans based on the available manpower to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an...

COVID-19: Aurangabad count reaches 30, 6 discharged on Sunday

The number of COVID-19patients in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 30 after a mantested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, healthofficials saidThey said a girl who was born on Saturday to a COVID-19 patient has tested negative f...

FIR against Twitter user for threatening to shoot Priyanka Vadra

An FIR was registered against a Twitter user for allegedly threatening to shoot Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, police said on Sunday. Based on a complaint lodged by Congress worker Pankaj Dwivedi at Kotwali Police Station in Basti d...

Keep record of sale of medicines in lockdown: Pharmacists told

The Maharashtra government has asked the pharmacists in the state to maintain a record of all the medicines sold during the lockdown, especially the ones used in treatment of fever and cough, to know if people are over purchasing out of pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020