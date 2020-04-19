Left Menu
We should appreciate frontline workers: Lovren amid coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all around the world, Liverpool's Dejan Lovren said people should appreciate the frontline workers.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:29 IST
Liverpool's Dejan Lovren . Image Credit: ANI

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all around the world, Liverpool's Dejan Lovren said people should appreciate the frontline workers. "It's a tough moment for everyone. It's not an easy moment for us personally; we are not used to it, nobody was used to this and nobody was prepared," the club's official website quoted Lovren as saying.

"The only thing we can do is stay at home and listen to the advice of the government to reduce the problems even more. Everyone knows how the NHS is working hard for us, so we should appreciate the people on the frontline," he added. Before the coronavirus pandemic halted the football season, Liverpool were on a brilliant run as they were topping the Premier League points table with 82 points, 25 points ahead of the second-placed club.

Currently, the players are maintaining their fitness levels by following individual training programmes from home. Lovren also urged people to stay home.

"Stay home and stay positive, stay healthy because we need to keep our nerves. Of course, there will be a moment when everything will come back together as normal. Stay positive, that's what I would say to the fans," he said. (ANI)

