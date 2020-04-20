NFL tells draft prospects what not to wear

This week's NFL Draft may be a long-distance affair thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the league is still keeping an eye on all the details. Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that it had obtained a memo outlining what the prospective draftees can and cannot wear when they appear on camera during the three-day intake of new talent, which starts on Thursday.

Logos of companies that aren't NFL partners -- Nike, Adidas, UnderArmour and New Era -- are banned, as are logos of non-NFL teams or leagues. Clothing must not display explicit language, racial, ethnic or religious slurs or anything of a violent or sexual nature.

Libel and hate speech, political statements and references to drugs, alcohol and gambling are also on the prohibited list. Typically the newest NFL players wear suits as they cross a stage to shake hands with commissioner Roger Goodell upon being selected by a team.

This year that ceremony, along with other public events planned around the draft, has been cancelled with most of the United States under stay at home orders because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Goodell will be on camera from the basement of his New York home, team personnel will conduct their labyrinthine draft-day analyses using phone and internet to communicate and players will get word they've been selected while at home.

The top 58 prospects have been given equipment with which to participate in the broadcast of the virtual draft -- and the instructions on what they're permitted to display. The television broadcast will also include a telethon-style fundraiser for coronavirus relief, with viewers able to call in to contribute to one or more of six non-profit organizations.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led Louisiana State University to the coveted collegiate football crown, is overwhelmingly expected to be taken with the first overall selection, which is held by the Cincinnati Bengals. AFP BS BS.

