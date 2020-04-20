Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South Africa confirm postponement of Sri Lanka tour

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:24 IST
Cricket-South Africa confirm postponement of Sri Lanka tour

South Africa’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka that was scheduled to take place in June has been postponed due the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Monday. The teams were due to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games, with the 50-over matches South Africa’s first in the International Cricket Council’s new ODI league.

"It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows," Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Jacques Faul said in a statement. "Our Proteas would not have been able to prepare properly taking our own lockdown situation into account and, more importantly, health considerations for our players, which are always paramount, were the over-riding factor."

South Africa’s next scheduled tour is to the West Indies for two tests and five Twenty20 matches in late July and August, the latter forming part of the country’s build-up to the 20-over World Cup in Australia starting in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India restarts factories, farming in rural areas even as coronavirus cases rise

Some shops and businesses opened in rural India on Monday as part of a staggered exit from a weeks-long lockdown that has left millions out of work and short of food, while coronavirus infections rose by more than 1,500 over the previous da...

Taiwan virus cases jump after ship visit, Palau says not the source

Taiwan reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost all of them sailors who were on a navy visit to the small Pacific islands state of Palau, which said there was little chance it was the source of the infection. Taiwans government o...

FOCUS-Coronavirus pushes Latin America's budding startups into survival mode

The chief executive of Colombian food technology startup Muy had expected to spend the past few weeks gearing up to raise a dollop of fresh funds from venture capital firms for an ambitious expansion plan.Instead, Jose Calderon was busy shu...

Germany to recover slowly after severe recession: Bundesbank

The Germany economy is in a severe recession and recovery is unlikely to be quick as many coronavirus-related restrictions could stay in place for an extended period, the Bundesbank said in a regular monthly economic report on Monday. With ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020