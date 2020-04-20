Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gloucestershire's Chris Dent signs three-year contract extension

Gloucestershire skipper Chris Dent on Monday signed a three-year extension with the club and as a result, it will now see the player remain with the side till the 2023 season.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:05 IST
Gloucestershire's Chris Dent signs three-year contract extension
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Gloucestershire skipper Chris Dent on Monday signed a three-year extension with the club and as a result, it will now see the player remain with the side till the 2023 season. Dent has been at the helm of the side for the past two seaons and remains one of the team's longest-serving players.

"I am extremely excited to have signed a new three-year extension with the Club. I love playing for Gloucestershire and I think we've got a great squad who can do great things in the coming years, so it's fantastic to be extending my time here," Dent said in an official statement. "Fingers crossed we are able to get out on the field this year and hopefully, if we do, we get to see all our supporters at the Bristol County Ground," he added.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a good run in the 2019 season as he surpassed 1,000 first-class runs, finishing with the third highest runs total in division two and earning him the Gloucestershire Batsman of the Year Award for the second year running. His stand out performance was the 176 he scored against Leicestershire.

Dent had made his debut for Gloucestershire against Nottinghamshire in a List A match at the end of the 2009 season. At the beginning of the 2010 campaign, he announced himself to the Gloucestershire fans batting at number three in the County Championship and coming in at number five in T20 competition.

Since then Chris has gone on to hit 18 centuries for the club, the most by any active player, which puts him 23rd in the all-time centuries list for Gloucestershire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England tells banks to use excess capital to help customers

British banks should use their substantial capital and liquidity buffers to support the economy in view of the hit it has taken from the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of England said on Monday. The British central banks Prudential Regulati...

COVID-19: After containment zone order, curfew imposed in Pune

Curfew was imposed in Pune city in Maharashtra on Monday, a day after the entire municipal corporation area was declared a containment zone in view of the high number of COVID-19 cases here. A large part of the city is already sealed off wi...

Indian tycoon Mallya loses appeals against extradition from Britain

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya lost an appeal in Britains High Court on Monday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines. India wants to b...

Merkel: Too far-reaching German rescue packages could raise questions - participants

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday told the leadership of her party that if Germany spent too much on additional coronavirus rescue programs, Italy and Spain might point to Europes largest economy and say it has enough money, participants i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020