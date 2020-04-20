KL Rahul donates cricket gear to raise money for vulnerable children

Left Menu
India batsman KL Rahul is auctioning his 2019 World Cup bat and other memorabilia to raise funds for vulnerable children.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:52 IST
India batsman KL Rahul. Image Credit: ANI

India batsman KL Rahul is auctioning his 2019 World Cup bat and other memorabilia to raise funds for vulnerable children. To mark his 28th birthday, the cricketer donated his personal cricketing equipment to the Bharat Army which will auction the accessories to raise funds.

"I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation," Rahul said in a video posted by Bharat Army on Twitter. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Aware Foundation, that works to provide dispossessed, disadvantaged and vulnerable children in India the right to education.

"It's a foundation that looks towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn't pick a better day to do this," Rahul added. The items up for auction, which started on Monday, includes Rahul's signed 2019 World Cup bat, Test, ODI and T20 jersey along with his helmet, batting gloves and pads.

"Go on check out the auction and show some love for me and the children and let's stay strong together during this difficult time and all of us will come out of this stronger," Rahul said. (ANI)

