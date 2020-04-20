Report: Patriots plot Thuney trade over contract

Joe Thuney's contract demands could lead to a trade out of New England, according to reports. The Patriots used the franchise tag on Thuney, and the offensive guard is "not close" to a contract extension with the team, ESPN reported.

Standard operating procedure in Foxborough has been to part with players who don't align with the team's vision, including contractual expectations. Under the franchise tag, Thuney is owed $14.78 million in 2020. Trading the 27-year-old could fetch a second-round pick, and the Patriots don't have a selection between 23 and 87 in the 2020 NFL Draft. New England traded its second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for wideout Mohamed Sanu.

Thuney was an All-Pro in 2019 and started in the Super Bowl each of his first three seasons. The Patriots selected Thuney in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

