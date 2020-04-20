Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans preview

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:34 IST
2020 NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans preview

Tennessee Titans draft capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Edge Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State) is widely projected to be picked in the 20s. The Titans' first pick at No. 29 might present better options to trade back with teams coveting a specific need, but Gross-Matos has size, athleticism and the ability to play defensive end or tackle.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin left for a big payday with the Browns and the Titans are not shy about spending early picks on offensive tackles. If the season started now, Dennis Kelly would get the call at right tackle.

Tight end Jonnu Smith climbed to the No. 1 role with Delanie Walker gone. The Titans use a two-tight-end set frequently and it's a position often featured in Arthur Smith's offense. Jared Pinkney played up the road at Vanderbilt and could be worth a second- or third-round gamble.

Defensive tackle The surprising trade of Jurrell Casey saved money and netted the Titans assets to make a move up in the draft if they so desire. If Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown should somehow slide after a lackluster combine showing, the Titans would love to be at the front of that line.

Running back Franchise-tagging Derrick Henry could lead to a contract stalemate. Going all in for D'Andre Swift (Georgia) might be too rich, but a second-round investment in the next-best option (Zack Moss of Utah would fit) could pay off.

Linebacker Harold Landry, 23, could be a free agent as early as March 2022, and Vic Beasley's conversion to right outside linebacker is an in-progress experiment.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY With Marcus Mariota benched in his fifth season, the 2015 draft is completely wiped out, which would normally set a team back. But 2016 brought stars in running back Derrick Henry (second round) and safety Kevin Byard (third), plus right tackle Jack Conklin, who left in free agency. Both 2017 first-rounders appear to be figuring it out, although Adoree' Jackson is a bit further along than Corey Davis. It helps to have mid-rounders Jonnu Smith and Jayon Brown filling big roles. Tennessee was ultra-aggressive in 2018 and 2019, with several trade-ups leaving only 10 total selections, but there look like several hits in the group. The question is whether Harold Landry or Jeffery Simmons can really blossom as a pass rusher.

Best pick: S Kevin Byard, R3 2016 -- Terrific from Day 1, Byard is now the league's best all-around safety, with excellent physicality and a nose for the ball (17 interceptions). Worst pick: DE Kevin Dodd, R2 2016 -- A productive defensive end at Clemson, Dodd never fit at outside linebacker and battled injuries. He lasted just 18 games.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 362.8 (12th)

RUSHING: 138.9 (3rd) PASSING: 223.9 (21st)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 359.5 (21st) RUSHING: 104.5 (12th)

PASSING: 255.0 (24th) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

WHO insists it hid nothing, sounded virus alarm from start

The World Health Organization insisted Monday that it sounded the alarm on the novel coronavirus right from the very start and had hidden nothing from Washington about the deadly pandemic. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there wer...

5 jute mills in West Bengal get govt nod to resume ops

Five jute mills in West Bengal got the approval of the state government to resume operations amid a huge pending order for packaging materials. The industry was disappointed with a handful of mills getting approval to operate despite repeat...

Soccer-Valencia announce pay cut to cope with suspension of play

La Liga side Valencia have joined other top Spanish clubs in announcing a pay cut for players and coaches to help ease the financial impact caused by the suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic. A statement from the club on Monda...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as U.S. producers can't give crude away

Wall Street fell sharply on Monday after U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, underscoring the chaos the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on the global economy.The SP energy index tumbled 4 after the front-mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020