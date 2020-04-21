Left Menu
2020 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers preview

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 03:15 IST
Pittsburgh Steelers draft capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is a considerable loss because of his nonstop motor inside. Acquiring Chris Wormley appears to be a short-term fix, and the XFL options the team added are no sure thing.

Running back James Conner is in the final year of his rookie contract, and returns are uneven as to whether he'll be the main man. The Steelers drafted Benny Snell last year but are left looking for their next Le'Veon Bell.

Offensive line Stefen Wisniewski replaced Ramon Foster on the depth chart, but left guard and center are soon to be need areas. Center Maurkice Pouncey, 31 in July, continues to play at a high level, but the team must plan for tomorrow. Michigan's Cesar Ruiz has played guard and center.

Edge With no first-round pick -- dealt for Minkah Fitzpatrick last season -- it might sting to see the talent on the board at No. 18, the spot the Steelers sacrificed for the talented defensive back. At No. 49, an opportunity to improve the pass rush could still be there.

Wide receiver Signing Eric Ebron gives quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a speed option at tight end. The Steelers view James Washington as a solid No. 2 receiver to JuJu Smith-Schuster, but general manager Kevin Colbert has scored huge draft values here and must continue to shop for greatness.

Quarterback There's no indication the Steelers have their quarterback of the future on the roster. Mason Rudolph performed in flashes and Devlin Hodges had a few moments of brilliance, but neither will be Roethlisberger's heir.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY Pittsburgh had some lean years in 2015 and 2016. Bud Dupree took a long time to deliver on his talent, and after doing so last season, he was given the franchise tag last month. The 2015 class' only other holdover is Anthony Chickillo. Early 2016 picks Artie Burns and Sean Davis walked in free agency this spring, as did underrated nose tackle Javon Hargrave and special teamer Tyler Matakevich. But the Steelers struck gold in 2017, landing three Pro Bowlers in their first four picks, including 2019 All-Pro T.J. Watt. JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner have battled injuries but should be core pieces for years to come. The 2018 class showed progress in Year 2, but Mason Rudolph doesn't look like a long-term answer at quarterback.

Best pick: OLB T.J. Watt, R1 2017 -- Watt was a bit raw coming out, but he's always been productive, and he's added the polish to become downright lethal. Worst pick: CB Senquez Golson, R2 2015 -- Due to a series of injuries, Golson is one of only three second-round picks since 2009 to never play an NFL snap.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 276.8 (30th)

RUSHING: 90.4 (29th) PASSING: 186.3 (31st)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 304.1 (5th) RUSHING: 109.6 (14th)

PASSING: 194.6 (3rd) --Field Level Media

