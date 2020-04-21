Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Will Tua tumble?

It's NFL draft week, and quarterback buzz actually appears to be dissipating, with the stock of Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa the most notable example. Less than a month ago, many expected both the Miami Dolphins (at No. 5) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) to have interest in trading up for Tagovailoa, with the Detroit Lions (No. 3) the likely beneficiary. MLB teams can lay off managers, coaches, others on May 1

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is suspending uniform employee contracts of more than 9,000 people, which will give teams the option to lay off or reduce pay of managers, coaches, trainers, full-time scouts and other personnel beginning on May 1. However, at least eight teams have assured employees they will receive their salaries through May 31. Sweet Dream, Jordan 1992 Olympic jersey sells for $216,000

Michael Jordan's U.S. Basketball "Dream Team" jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics sold for $216,000, Robert Edwards Auctions said on Monday. The winning bid was the second-highest ever for a Jordan jersey, after the $274,000 paid for his 1984 Olympic singlet. For once, Nadal found wanting as he is flummoxed by IT gremlins

Throughout his incredible career it has taken a pretty special opponent to worry Rafa Nadal but the Spanish great met his match in the form of Instagram Live on Monday. Push the 33-year-old into a corner on a tennis court and he inevitably unleashes a wickedly spinning forehand or backhand to crush the spirit of the guy across the net. NFL: League navigates cyber risk as draft moves online

With countless hours of research and planning kept as closely guarded as the President's nuclear football, cyber security is in focus for this week's NFL Draft, as teams pivot to a "virtual" format on COVID-19 lockdown. Usually Draft Day security involves little more than checking credentials and keeping fans in line, but as franchises take their operations online this Thursday, cyber security experts say teams are vulnerable to online mischief-makers. Johnson tells Class of 2020 to soak in draft night, even in lockdown

It is a scene every would-be football player dreams of: You hear your name and the crowd goes wild, the cameras flash and the commissioner shakes your hand, welcoming you as the number-one overall pick in the NFL Draft. For this year's first selection the scene will be dramatically different. With players, coaches and fans staying in isolation at home, family living rooms across the country will serve as a stage for a virtual draft amid the coronavirus lockdown. Brady told to leave park closed due to COVID-19, says Tampa mayor

Six-times Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady was told to leave a Tampa park that had been closed as part of measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the city's mayor said on Monday. Brady was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month after 20 years of unparalleled success with the New England Patriots. Motor racing: Chadwick stays hopeful with W Series on hold

Jamie Chadwick raced McLaren's Lando Norris in the virtual world at the weekend but COVID-19 could put the brakes on hopes of her joining the Formula One driver on track at a real grand prix this season. Back in February the 21-year-old had spoken of defending her W Series title and then pushing for a Friday first practice slot with the Williams F1 team, where she is a development driver. No clarity yet on how cost of postponing Olympics will be shared with Japan: IOC

The financial impact of postponing the Summer Games by a year is still being worked out, the International Olympic Committee said, noting that Japan and the IOC were responsible for their respective share of the costs in line with their contract. In a statement updated on April 20, the IOC said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed that "Japan will continue to cover the costs it would have done under the terms of the existing agreement for 2020, and the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs. Marlins' Jeter giving up salary during pandemic

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is forgoing his reported $5 million salary indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak, multiple outlets reported Monday. Miama-area radio host Craig Mish first reported the news and said that other members of the Marlins' organization have taken pay cuts.

