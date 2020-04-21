Sports-On this day... April 22

ON THIS DAY – APRIL 22 April 22, 2000

BOXING - Laila Ali, the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, is lifted up in celebration after her opponent Kristina King retired in the fourth round of their super-middleweight fight at Tian He coliseum in the Chinese city of Guangzhou. The bout was China's first major boxing event in 50 years since the founding of the People's Republic.

During her unbeaten career, Laila Ali held the WBC, WIBA, IWBF and IBA women's super middleweight titles and the IWBF light heavyweight title. She retired in 2007. April 22, 2000

SOCCER - West Ham United's Paolo Di Canio celebrates scoring the first of his two goals in a 5-0 Premier League victory over Coventry City. Michael Carrick opened the scoring for West Ham in the seventh minute and Javier Margas added a second. Di Canio scored in the 48th and 67th minutes before Frederic Kanoute completed the rout.

Di Canio scored a personal best of 17 goals in all competitions in the 1999-2000 season. April 22, 2000

FORMULA ONE - Fans sit under umbrellas as they watch the qualifying session for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Some supporters were turned away after rain led to waterlogged car parks at the venue. Silverstone came under criticism when the event, usually held in July but moved that year to the Easter holiday weekend, was marred by showers during free practice and qualifying.

The race itself took place in dry conditions, with David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen securing a one-two finish for McLaren-Mercedes. April 22, 2001

TENNIS - Gustavo Kuerten of Brazil kisses the trophy after beating Icham Arazi of Morocco in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco. Kuerten beat Arazi 6-3 6-2 6-4. The former world number one had a memorable claycourt season, also winning titles in Buenos Aires, Acapulco, Stuttgart and at the French Open, as well as finishing runner-up in Rome.

He claimed his sixth title of the season on the hard courts of the Cincinnati Masters. April 22, 2001

BOXING - World heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis is counted out after being knocked out by little-known American challenger Hasim Rahman during their world title bout in Brakpan, South Africa. Rahman won the fight -- dubbed "Thunder in Africa" -- in the fifth round.

Lewis, however, regained the WBC and IBF titles by knocking out Rahman in four rounds in a rematch in Las Vegas on Nov. 17. April 22, 2009

CYCLING - Italy's Davide Rebellin celebrates after winning the Fleche Wallonne cycling race in Huy, Belgium for the third time. The 37-year-old Serramenti Diquigiovanni rider finished ahead of Luxembourg's Andy Schleck and compatriot Damiano Cunego. In November, Rebellin was ordered by the Italian Olympic Committee to return the silver medal he won in road cycling at the 2008 Beijing Olympics following a positive test for the banned blood-booster CERA.

Rebellin appealed the decision, complaining about the validity of testing procedures, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against him. April 22, 2012

TENNIS - Rafa Nadal of Spain poses with the trophy after winning the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco for the eighth consecutive time. Nadal crushed Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-1 in the final to extend his dominance in the claycourt tournament.

The Spaniard, however, was shocked 6-2 7-6(1) by Djokovic in the final the following year. April 22, 2015

SOCCER - Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and team mate Patrice Evra challenge Monaco's Aymen Abdennour during the quarter-final second leg of their Champions League match at the Louis II stadium in Monaco. Juventus reached the semi-finals after the match ended goalless, advancing with a 1-0 aggregate victory thanks to Arturo Vidal's penalty in the first leg.

The Italian side, who pipped Real Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, were beaten 3-1 in the final as Barcelona claimed their fifth Champions League title. April 22, 2018

SOCCER - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on during a Premier League match against London rivals West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal scored three goals in the final eight minutes as Wenger marked his penultimate home league match in charge with a crushing 4-1 win.

The Frenchman left Arsenal at the end of the 2017-18 season after 22 years at the club where he won three league titles and a record seven FA Cups. April 22, 2018

TENNIS - Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning her singles match against Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-2 6-2 in Stuttgart to send her country into the Fed Cup World Group final. Kvitova's win made it 3-1 to the Czechs, who won the tie 4-1. They completed a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the United States in the final for their sixth title in eight years.

The Czechs were without their two top players -- Kvitova (sick) and Karolina Pliskova (injured) -- against a U.S. team who were defending champions but also missing key players. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

