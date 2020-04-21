Left Menu
Development News Edition

Back-rower to hospital cleaner - Meite joins France's fight against coronavirus

PTI | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:23 IST
Back-rower to hospital cleaner - Meite joins France's fight against coronavirus

Bakary Meite's story of volunteering at a Paris hospital during the coronavirus pandemic has been seen, heard and read across the world, but the Ivory Coast back-rower remains humble about his efforts. Meite, 36, has been helping out cleaning wards in the west of the city where he was born since late-March and has been interviewed by the BBC, numerous national radio and television stations as well as newspapers.

More than 20,000 people have died from COVID-19 in France and over 30,000 are in hospital across the country as of Monday with the capital's larger region the worst hit. "My acts have been brought to the fore in the media but it's the personnel involved every day in the hospitals that you have to praise," he told AFP.

"It's the carers, the nurses, the cleaners... those with which I work now and who will still be there when I've stopped," he added. After returning from holiday in Brazil the Parisian who plays for second-tier side Carcassonne and qualifies for the Ivory Coast due to his family answered a relative's request.

"My sister's brother-in-law works for a cleaning company contracted by Sainte-Perrine hospital," Meite said. "He called my sister, because they were looking for someone, my nephew offered himself spontaneously and I followed suit," he added.

- Ramps, elevators, door handles - ================================== Former Stade Francais forward Meite's shift begins at 7:30am (0530 GMT) and finishes in the early afternoon. "I clean every day. The ramps, the buttons on the elevators, the door handles. There's a lot of ground to cover but it's nothing compared to the work the people in the hospital do," he said.

"The simple fact of doing something that they don't have to do extra, I'm doing something," he added. The top two tiers of French rugby have been put on hold since March 13 due to the illness.

Meite, who has also had spells with Massy and Beziers, said he was itching to getting back on the field before hanging up his boots in 12 months' time. "What I'm doing, I'll do it for as long as I need but I'd really like to get back playing rugby with Carcassone," he said.

"I still have a year left of my contract. It will be my last season. For now I'm preparing my coaching qualifications. I don't know yet what I'll do, we'll see.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Oil at two-decade lows, price of U.S. crude for delivery below zero

Benchmark Brent and U.S. oil futures for June delivery plunged to around two-decade lows on Tuesday, a day after U.S. May futures sank into negative territory for the first time in history as demand tumbled due to the coronavirus crisis.Bre...

Business briefs

PNG jewellers on Tuesday announced the launch of Vedhani e-vouchers to facilitate booking of gold for the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. Customers availing these offers can book gold on Akshay Tritiya and have the delivery of the sa...

Italy now has more respirators than ICU patients

Italys extraordinary commissioner for the COVID-19 emergency says that for the first time during the pandemic the nation has more respirators than patients with coronavirus infections in intensive care beds. This gives us the strength to go...

Uttar Pradesh records total 1,294 COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 1,294 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,134 are active cases, an official said on Tuesday. Briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary medical and health Amit Mohan Prasad said 44 districts of the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020