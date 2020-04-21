Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball fans sue MLB, balking at lack of refunds for canceled games

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:25 IST
Baseball fans sue MLB, balking at lack of refunds for canceled games

Major League Baseball and its 30 teams have been sued by a pair of New Yorkers upset that fans are not being offered their money back on tickets to games canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a proposed class action filed on Monday, Matthew Ajzenman and Susan Terry-Bazer complained that the sport has failed to come up with a refund plan, more than a month after Commissioner Rob Manfred scrapped the scheduled March 26 season opening.

They are seeking refunds for anyone who bought regular season tickets for games canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, and for the defendants to contact ticketholders to ensure they know their rights. "Over the course of history, few moments have been as challenging as the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis, and Defendants have chosen to shift their losses to loyal fans, furthering their financial hardship," the complaint said.

"Baseball fans are stuck with expensive and unusable tickets for unplayable games," it added. "Even if some games can be played for the MLB 2020 season, it is near certainty that no fans will attend." Ajzenman said he paid $1,730 for a ticket package to more than 20 New York Mets games, which the team has refused to refund.

Terry-Bazer, meanwhile, said she paid $926 so she could take her grandson and four others to watch the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox on May 9. She said Ticketmaster, which issued the tickets, also refused a refund. Major League Baseball, the Yankees and the Mets did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.

Ticketmaster, its parent Live Nation Entertainment Inc , StubHub and Last Minute Transactions are also defendants. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court accused the defendants of civil conspiracy, unjust enrichment, and violating California consumer protection laws.

On March 15, Manfred pushed back baseball's scheduled March 26 opening day to no earlier than May 15, as the pandemic led sports leagues around the world to suspend playing. League officials and the players' union have discussed playing games at neutral sites or without fans.

It is unclear when the 2020 regular season will start. The last year teams did not complete a 162-game schedule was 1995. The case is Ajzenman et al v Office of the Commissioner of Baseball et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 20-03643.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa aiming for new viable airline from SAA business rescue

The South African government will work with trade unions to ensure that a new financially viable and competitive airline emerges from South African Airways SAA business rescue process, the public enterprises ministry said on Tuesday.In a vi...

COVID-19: DMK demands power bill waiver, free food at Amma Canteens

The DMK on Tuesday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government waive electricity bill for rice category ration card holders in view of the loss of income during the lockdown and asserted that such a move alone would lend a helping hand to them....

UK injects funds into coronavirus vaccine projects to accelerate human trials

The UK government on Tuesday announced a 20 million pounds funding for a University of Oxford project working on developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, which is now ready for acceleration as it begins human trials from Thursday...

Two new COVID-19 cases in Noida, district's tally now 102

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Noida on Tuesday, taking the tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh to 102, officials said. One of the new patients is a resident of Sector 8, while the other li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020