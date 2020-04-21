Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tampa mayor: Brady kicked out of public park

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:21 IST
Tampa mayor: Brady kicked out of public park

A city staff member had to ask new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to leave a closed public park where he was working out in Tampa, Fla., according to the city's mayor. "A lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren't in there with contact sports and things," mayor Jane Castor said in a virtual news conference on Monday. "(A worker) saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.

"So, there you go. He has been sighted." The city of Tampa later clarified in a tweet that Brady had been "sighted," not "cited."

The city's parks remain closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We are excited to welcome Tom & everyone back to all of our parks once we have punted COVID-19 downfield!" the account wrote.

Brady joined the Buccaneers as a free agent this offseason after spending the last 20 years with the New England Patriots. He has been living in Derek Jeter's 30,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Tampa. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Central team in Kolkata starts field visits

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team that have been sent to Kolkata to assess the COVID-19 situation in the state, began its field visits on Tuesday evening as it toured various parts of the city and took note of the ground level implementati...

In a first, Missouri sues China over coronavirus economic losses

Missouri on Tuesday became the first U.S. state to sue the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus, saying that Chinas response to the outbreak that originated in Wuhan city led to devastating economic losses in the state.Th...

South Africa aiming for new viable airline from SAA business rescue

The South African government will work with trade unions to ensure that a new financially viable and competitive airline emerges from South African Airways SAA business rescue process, the public enterprises ministry said on Tuesday.In a vi...

Odisha govt, UNICEF join hands to keep children busy during lockdown

The Odisha government along with UNICEF on Tuesday released a calendar-based fun-filled list of activities for children to keep over 16 lakh children engaged in a meaningful way during the lockdown. As many as 72,587 Anganwadi centres havin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020