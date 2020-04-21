Left Menu
Gronk on reunion with Brady in Tampa: 'You never know'

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:32 IST
Tight end Rob Gronkowski is not ruling out a return to the NFL or even a possible reunion with former quarterback Tom Brady, who is now on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a video with Andy Cohen published Monday, Gronkowski was asked if there was any possibility of teaming up with Brady on the Bucs.

"I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at," Gronkowski said. "You just never know, man. You never know. I'm not totally done." Gronkowski also implied that any rumors and speculation about his return aren't necessarily to be trusted.

"The day that I retired, within 24 hours, there were already rumors that I was coming out of retirement," he said. Gronkowski, who turns 31 in May, said in November that he wouldn't say he was "never coming back," suggesting he could return to the league after a year or two away.

He had one year and $9 million remaining on his contract with the New England Patriots before retiring before the 2019 season, so the Patriots would still hold his rights if he returned to the NFL. The Buccaneers could be looking for a tight end, with reports that former first-round pick O.J. Howard has been shopped in trade talks.

