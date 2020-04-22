Left Menu
Cards WR Hopkins: 'No relationship' with Texans coach O'Brien

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:28 IST
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins doesn't sound like he's missing Houston these days. Hopkins said he knew he'd be traded immediately when he "asked for a little raise," and the Texans acted as he predicted.

Hopkins told SI that he received only a matter-of-fact phone call from Texans head coach Bill O'Brien when the All-Pro receiver was traded to the Cardinals in March for running back David Johnson and a package of draft picks. "There was no relationship," Hopkins said. "Make sure you put that in there. There's not a lot to speak about."

O'Brien did confirm publicly that Hopkins' need for a raise was a major factor in the franchise deciding to pull the trigger on the trade for Johnson, who is 28 and hasn't had a productive season in two years. O'Brien is essentially acting as general manager and head coach. O'Brien has drawn arrows for not receiving enough compensation -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs brought a first-round pick and two others in return in a deal with the Buffalo Bills -- while also taking on Johnson's salary. O'Brien said the trade was about one thing: "Capital T, capital E, capital A, capital M."

Hopkins has been criticized based on reports he missed practices and meetings. But Hopkins said a 2018 ankle injury that kept him out of practice never prevented him from playing in a game. He had 115 receptions for 1,572 yards in '18.

Hopkins said he will miss playing with Deshaun Watson and said the quarterback is going to "be great without me." "I'm a stress-free person," he told SI. "I live in the present. I only care about this T-E-A-M."

