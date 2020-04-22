Left Menu
LSU coach: QB Burrow fighter who 'built championship team'

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 01:08 IST
Joe Burrow could be in for some hard times with the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow, who won the national championship and Heisman Trophy at LSU last season, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night.

That puts him at the reins of a team that went 2-14 last season and earned the right to select Burrow, a transfer from Ohio State who has roots in the state and initially gave the impression that he wouldn't choose to be in Cincinnati. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron drew parallels between Burrow's arrival in Baton Rouge and the culmination of the program's championship in January. Of course, Burrow's first choice had been to play at Ohio State.

"You know, Joe didn't play in three years, and he came here and he earned the respect of the football team," Orgeron said. "Joe wasn't the Heisman Trophy winner when he got here. He developed, he got better, he kept his mouth shut. Obviously we all heard the stories (of other No. 1 picks) going to this team or that team, they haven't had a good record or whatever. I think that Joe has not had a silver spoon in his mouth all his life. I think Joe has had to fight all his life. And I think if he does have to fight -- and it may be Cincinnati -- he's willing to fight for that. And he's willing to build a team. And he's willing to go through adversity if he has to. "Nothing was promised to him here (at LSU). He came here with faith and built a championship team. And I don't see why he couldn't do it at Cincinnati."

Burrow isn't yet promised he will be the No. 1 pick. But all indications are the Bengals are going that direction and moving on from Andy Dalton under second-year coach Zac Taylor. It has been decades -- 30 years, precisely -- since the Bengals won a playoff game. Burrow was given a warning of sorts from 1998 No. 1 overall pick Peyton Manning, who was drafted into a similar situation with the Indianapolis Colts and wound up leading the franchise to a Super Bowl victory. Manning advised Burrow to learn from the hard days.

Orgeron said Burrow didn't require an invitation to work hard and build through growing pains. "The way he worked every day, the way he earned the right to be the starting quarterback at LSU, the way he got better, the way he captured the football team, the way he led," Orgeron said of Burrow's transition to the NFL. "Joe is probably the most focused football player I've ever been around. We gave him the team, along with other guys. They took leadership."

