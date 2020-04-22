Left Menu
With Gronk, Buccaneers jump to 9-1 Super Bowl odds

Updated: 22-04-2020 03:42 IST
Rob Gronkowski's arrival in Tampa Bay has the Buccaneers' ship rising in Las Vegas. Odds of the Bucs winning the Super Bowl jumped from 18 to 1 to 9 to 1 at MGM Sportsbook on Tuesday as the New England Patriots finalized a deal to send the unretired All-Pro tight end to the Buccaneers. The transaction reunited Gronkowski, who did not play last season, with Tampa's new quarterback Tom Brady.

In an offense piloted by a six-time Super Bowl champion, Gronkowski's role is to be determined, but his connection with Brady is undeniable. He led the NFL in touchdown receptions (79) in the past decade without playing a snap in 2019. All but one of those scores came with Brady as the triggerman. PointsBet moved the Bucs from +1600 to +1400 on Tuesday.

Upon acquiring Brady, the Buccaneers joined the second tier of favorites to win the Super Bowl. FanDuel Sportsbook was right in line with MGM. Only the Kansas City Chiefs (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+700) and San Francisco 49ers (+900) have better odds to win the Super Bowl than the Buccaneers at +1200.

At BetNJ.com, the Bucs are now fifth at +1300 with the favored Chiefs (+600), Ravens (+700), 49ers (+900) and Saints (+1200) ahead.

